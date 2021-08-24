Latest incidents a distraction for UK football

Mark Stoops would rather talk about anything else.

Over the weekend, the University of Kentucky football coach was mired in questions about his players — six, specifically, who were charged with first-degree burglary Thursday in relation to an alleged altercation at an off-campus party in March.

Reuben “RJ” Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams sat out for 11 weeks while UK conducted a student conduct review. They were cleared to return to practice but have since been held out again after Thursday’s charges. Tisdale, a former standout at Bowling Green High School, was also charged with wanton endangerment after he was accused of brandishing a handgun during the March dispute.

Stoops didn’t shy away from telling the media what he knew after Saturday’s scrimmage at Kroger Field, but he was also clear to note the distinctions between the school’s review and the charges that were levied for the first time Thursday.

“We try to do the best we can,” he said. “Every situation’s different, and you’re always concerned when things happen to people. They’re all human beings. Human beings aren’t perfect.

“When these things happen, we address it, we try to improve and try to move forward.”

The only problem for Stoops, who would rather just talk about his football team getting ready for its Sept. 4 season opener, is that it’s not the first off-the-field disciplinary issue he’s had to address in 2021.

Two weeks ago, UK wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight pleaded guilty to driving with an open alcoholic container and speeding in Kenton County after a DUI charge from May 8 was dismissed

Earlier this summer, Kentucky football chief of staff Dan Berezowitz was charged with fourth-degree assault after an alleged physical altercation with his wife on June 27. The charge was dismissed less than a week ago, but Berezowitz remains suspended by UK.

On July 28, Tisdale pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Warren County District Court. He received the maximum sentence of 24 months for the charge, which was instead probated for 24 months.

Just like Stoops said, every situation is different.

The one overarching theme, however, is that these problems are arising during a key stretch of preparation. Less than two weeks remain on the calendar until the Wildcats play Louisiana Monroe in Lexington. College football coaches lend a lot of time to avoiding distractions for their team, but there’s no denying that these recent allegations — involving coaches and players alike — are unnecessary distractions.

After all, it’s something new for the Cats to navigate. In the first eight seasons under Stoops, he’s had to deal very little with off-the-field issues, and he’s done a tremendous job building the Cats into a quality, standup program.

“We take great pride in the culture of this program and where we’re at, where we’ve been — all the positive things,” Stoops said. “And you never want to take a step back.

“I know we feel strongly about the culture of our team in this building.”

Moving forward, Stoops doesn’t anticipate his team suffering from the setbacks, but he’d love to keep the distractions to a minimum. If that happens, he’ll have a lot more time to talk about football.