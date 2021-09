Planning a wedding is no easy feat. Now, imagine your big day finally arrives, and a string of heavy storms rolls in. If you’re having an outdoor wedding, those storms could represent a big problem. After all, while some say rain on your wedding day can signify good luck, others aren’t quite as superstitious. Unfortunately for one Michigan couple, that’s exactly what happened during their outdoor wedding reception. The storms rolled in, and the power quickly went out. Fortunately for them, the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid truck was there to save the evening and keep the party going.