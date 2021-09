The world is more integrated than ever. Goods and services are not just traded across borders, but often produced in multiple countries, giving rise to carefully intertwined production lines and supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the connectivity of these supply lines, and manufacturers are needing to adjust in order to protect their business interests and maintain growth. Analysis recently released by Cushman and Wakefield takes a look at these trends and their impact on the rapidly evolving commercial real estate industry both in North America and abroad.