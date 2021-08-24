Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Gonzalez leads Rockers past Legends

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 9 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jay Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with a home run and an RBI as the Rockers won their final game of the season against Lexington 8-5 on Sunday at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

High Point prevailed for the ninth time in 10 games, improved to 42-35 overall and remained tied with Gastonia for first place in the South Division second half at 11-6. The Rockers begin a three-game series at Gastonia today.

J.R. DiSarcina had a pair of hits and Jared Mitchell contributed two, including a double to go with three RBIs to help the Rockers win for the sixth time in the last seven games against Lexington.

Prior to the game, the Rockers signed Ryan Mordecai, a 26-year-old righthander, with the intent of having him make a single start in Sunday’s contest. Mordecai responded with 3 2/3 innings of work while holding the Legends to three hits and just two runs. Mordecai walked five and struck out two before turning it over to the bullpen.

Ryan Chaffee, Joe Johnson, and Chase Ingram allowed three hits and a single run over the next 4 2/3 innings. John Hayes allowed a pair of runs in the ninth.

The Rockers never trailed.

Johnny Field led off the game with a home run to left-center to stake the Rockers to a 1-0 lead. That advantage grew to 4-0 in the second when Randy Norris and DiSarcina each singled and scored on a double by Mitchell. Giovanny Alfonzo followed with an RBI single to score Mitchell for a three-run inning.

High Point added two more runs in the third with Mike Gulino and Mitchell picking up RBIs for a 6-0 lead.

The Rockers added a run in the fifth when Gulino lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Stuart Levy. Gonzalez increased High Point’s lead to 8-2 in the seventh when he blasted his first homer as a Rocker to left-center.

On Saturday night, the Rockers’ eight-game winning streak came to an end with a 7-6 loss.

Lexington scored all of its runs in the first three innings against Rockers starting pitcher Bryce Hensley, who lasted six innings and allowed 10 hits in dropping to 5-6.

The Rockers trailed 7-2 after three innings but fought their way back into contention, using home runs from Jerry Downs and Randy Norris to pull within one.

Downs blasted a home run with Field aboard to cut the deficit to 7-4. Norris hit a solo homer in the fifth, his first homer as a Rocker, to make it a 7-5 game. And in the seventh, Norris reached on a fielder’s choice and would come around to score on a double by Jared Mitchell to make it a one-run game.

Trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Jay Gonzalez led off with a single into the hole at shortstop. But the Rockers were unable to get him across the plate.

Downs, Mitchell and Giovanny Alfonzo each finished the game with two hits while Norris picked up a season-high three hits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
227
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Downs#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
MLBwhtc.com

Cabrera, Baddoo, and Castro swat home runs in Tigers win over Athletics

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A trio of long balls helped the Detroit Tigers snap a four-game losing streak by lifting them to an 8-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Detroit Wednesday night. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run home run for the 502nd of his career and drove home...
Gardendale, ALPosted by
AL.com

New QB leads Gardendale past Sparkman

Tyler Nelson and LT Sanders ran for two touchdowns apiece as Class 6A Gardendale earned a 34-20 victory over 7A Sparkman in Friday’s season opener. The Rockets led 22-7 at halftime and never trailed. “I’m excited about it,” Gardendale coach Chad Eads said. “First games are always kind of ugly,...
MLBBuffalo News

Logue and four relievers lead Bisons past Mets

For starters: The Buffalo Bisons rode solid pitching to return to the win column and end the Syracuse Mets’ season-long seven game winning streak Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Behind the effort of Zach Logue, the Herd triumphed 3-1 after losing the first two games of the series on...
Wilkinson County, MSVicksburg Post

Cooper leads Lady Flashes past WCCA

Kyleigh Cooper pitched a gem and scored a key run to lead St. Aloysius’ softball team to a 3-2 victory over Wilkinson County Christian Academy on Wednesday. Cooper pitched a five-inning complete game and allowed two unearned runs, on two hits and no walks. She had five strikeouts. Cooper also...
Willard, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Big plays lead South Central past Willard

GREENWICH — The South Central football team scored 28 points and had just one first down in the first half of Friday’s season-opening 41-15 win over Willard. South Central opened the scoring on a 45-yard touchdown run by Carson Music on a fake punt. The Trojans converted the two points for an 8-0 lead at the 6:51 mark of the first quarter.
Acworth, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cassidy leads Harrison past Allatoona for OT win in coaching debut

ACWORTH — Harrison made Josh Cassidy’s head-coaching debut a successful one with a 25-17 overtime victory over rival Allatoona in the season opener for both teams Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium. “Overall, it was something that I’m extremely grateful to be a part of the program, to be a part...
Nolensville, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Football: Williams leads BGA past Knights

NOLENSVILLE – Sean Williams and the Battle Ground Academy football team had to fend off a surge from the home team, but ultimately overcame Nolensville to secure a season-opening road win. Williams rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns as BGA claimed a 42-32 victory Friday night. The senior running...
Trinity, NCHigh Point Enterprise

East rolls past Wheatmore

TRINITY — After a season-opening debacle against Providence Grove left East Davidson searching for answers, the Golden Eagles found several in Trinity last week. East reached the midpoint of the Randolph County portion of its schedule, and with its 37-22 victory over Wheatmore, positioned itself to start the season with a winning record if it can secure a win against the Bulldogs. The Eagles will complete the third leg of its non-conference slate this week before heading to Ledford for their annual rivalry game, and they will do so with full confidence after taking down the Warriors.
Susan Moore, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Defense, special teams leads Susan Moore past West End

SUSAN MOORE — The Susan Moore Bulldogs opened the season in a big way again nearby rival West End, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and scoring in all three phases in the first quarter, then holding off a West End rally attempt in the second half for a 31-12 win over the visiting Patriots, spoiling the coaching debut of Derrick Sewell.
Lawrence, KSUWBadgers.com

Jaskaniec leads Badgers past Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Thanks to Emma Jaskaniec's second-half goal, the Wisconsin women's soccer team surged past Kansas, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. After a quiet first half, the Badgers enjoyed a stellar second half, highlighted by Jaskaniec's first goal of the season. The junior midfielder scored in the 63rd minute off a feed from senior Cammie Murtha to break the scoreless deadlock.
MLBkion546.com

Tsutsugo, Reynolds lead Pirates’ rally past Diamondbacks 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke’Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.
MLBgowatertown.net

Donaldson, Ober lead Twins past slumping Tigers, 3-2

8-31-21 DETROIT (AP) — Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson’s two-run homer helped the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The game was a makeup from a July 16 rainout and was played in front of a minuscule crowd. The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs. Ober held the slumping Tigers’ offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Detroit starter Casey Mize gave up three runs on five hits including Donaldson’s homer, his 21st of the season. Twins will come home to face Cleveland tonight at 7:10 p.m. on 950 KWAT.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Blasts 31st homer

Lowe went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox. He set the tone for the game by launching a solo shot off Nick Pivetta in the first inning. Lowe continues to surge toward the finish line, slashing .321/.398/.716 over his last 21 games with 22 runs, 23 RBI and eight of his career-high 31 homers on the year.
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Naquin, Miley lead Reds past Marlins

The mantra all season for the Cincinnati Reds has been, “Next man up.”. If somebody goes down with injury or becomes enmeshed in a slump, somebody steps up. The latest is outfielder Tyler Naquin, who is doing a lively imitation of injured Jesse Winker. Naquin replaced Winker in the number...
Footballreadthereporter.com

Big plays, defense lead Tigers past Pike

Two big plays and solid defense gave Fishers a win at Pike on Friday night. The Tigers took care of the Red Devils 14-0, which improved Fishers’ record to 2-0 for the season. The Tigers scored their first of two touchdowns early in the first quarter, when Luke Valerio took a 49-yard run into the end zone. Dominic Oliverio then made a two-point conversion run.
FootballLongview News-Journal

Burns, Willige lead Cardinals past Panthers

LIBERTY CITY – Jace Burns and Brannigan Willige combined to rush for over 300 yards and account for all of Sabine’s touchdowns as the Cardinals opened the season with a 34-27 victory over Spring Hill Friday night at James Bamberg Stadium. Burns rushed 14 times for 189 yards on the...
Benton, ILThe Southern

Prep Football | Glover leads Benton past Carterville

BENTON — When describing Benton quarterback Keegan Glover, football fans of a certain age might make a comparison to Fran Tarkenton or Doug Flutie - two outstanding scrambling quarterbacks from years gone by in the NFL. Today's fan would likely point to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, pretty much a magician with the ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy