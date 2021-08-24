Prince Of Wales Theatre London

Trinidad born and Brooklyn raised New Yorker Theophilus London has been giving us great vibes over the years. His music, which encompasses everything from ghetto mythical fantasy to new wave landscapes, along with his unique sense of style has landed him praise from fashion icons and brands alike. London has traveled the world to perform for the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel, Vogue and Amfar alongside friends and supermodels Arizona Muse, Cara Delevine and Rita Ora! In addition to his music, Theophilus is the founder and creative director of his own line, LVRS, which recently collaborated with Surface to Air on a flight jacket. His new album was created in "a future portal" house he recently bought in Palm Springs California. The forthcoming album, Vibes is executive produced by Kanye West and due out fall 2014.
