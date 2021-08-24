Prince Of Wales Theatre London

Glyndebourne Festival Opera makes its annual visit to the Proms with a concert staging of Wagner’s masterpiece. Glyndebourne Festival Opera has a long and proud tradition of taking one of its productions each year to the BBC Proms. Normally, what was originally staged is presented in a semi-staged format, but this year the Proms performance would have been far closer than usual to what had been seen in Sussex. This is because COVID-19 dictated that the planned revival (by Daniel Dooner with Paul Higgins reworking it for the Proms) of Nicholas Lehnhoff’s 2003 production of Tristan und Isolde should be presented as a concert staging. Wagner orchestras are so large that it is difficult to socially distance them in a pit, so this way the orchestra could be better spaced out on the stage. The same approach was adopted by Longborough Festival Opera for its Die Walküre in June, but while there the orchestra was spread across the pit and stage with the singers behind, here the soloists stood in front of the eighty-strong London Philharmonic Orchestra.