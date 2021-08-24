Comedy on the Rooftop
Gather your friends, pour your drinks, laugh out loud at the funniest stand ups at the stunning. Featuring Kae Kurd, Tom Lucy, Cally Beaton. Following the success of our first 12th Knot Comedy Show, we're back with a fresh line up of the best comedians and greatest giggles. Tonight features talented stand ups Kae Kurd (BBC Live At The Apollo), Cally Beaton (BBC QI), Tom Lucy (Sky Dating No Filter) and host with the most Jimmy McGhie (BBC Russell Howard's Good News).www.skiddle.com
