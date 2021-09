A father swam his daughter’s ponies to safety through floodwaters in New Zealand, suffering an electric shock in the process.Residents were forced to evacuate their homes in Auckland on Monday night after a deluge of rain caused flash flooding in the area.As emergency services rushed to rescue people trapped in homes and cars in the city and surrounding areas, one couple in nearby Huapai battled to save their herd of horses as floodwaters rose rapidly around their home.Latisha George and Sean Bennett had attempted to move all of their livestock to higher ground as their paddocks began to flood but...