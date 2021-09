This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Jasmine Guillory discuss a Prudie letter: “Mother-in-Law Over Mother of the Bride.”. Jasmine Guillory: Okay, my first thought is that this mother-in-law is going to be a NIGHTMARE, and the bride has to draw some boundaries or else she’s going to think she can walk all over her forever. It is hard for the mom to say that! But the mom has got to try!