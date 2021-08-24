12th Knot London

Animal magic features at this family friendly Prom. West London in August normally hums with festivals, classical or otherwise – prommers eating sandwiches in the queue for the Albert Hall, hampers and bow ties waiting for the Glyndebourne train at Victoria, and a lick of jerk smoke from the Notting Hill Carnival. The latter was cancelled this year, but the effusive, joyful Kanneh-Mason roadshow brought at least a flavour of it to the Albert Hall in last weekend’s Family Prom, in a multimedia blend of music, words, movement, and theatre. Live BSL interpretation came from Angie Newman; the whole spectacle was scripted and directed by community performance act practitioner Sian Ní Mhuirí.