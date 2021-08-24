Cancel
Dead Ringers Live

skiddle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary BBC Radio 4 series hits Londons Underbelly Festival for the first time in this special live residency starring the dream team of J... The legendary BBC Radio 4 series hits London’s Underbelly Festival for the first time in this special live residency starring the dream team of Jon Culshaw, Debra Stephenson and Duncan Wisbey.

www.skiddle.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
New Orleans, LAindiana.edu

The Living Need Light, The Dead Need Music

The Living Need Light, the Dead Need Music delves into the paradox of life and death in a short film concerning the ritual funerary celebrations that take place in Ho Chi Minh City and throughout Southeast Asia. The festivities resemble a New Orleans jazz funeral, complete with a uniformed marching band, but also a sword-swallowing, fire-breathing dancer who leads the way through crowded city streets teeming with music and performers. The artwork collages documentary footage of actual funeral processions and re-enactments, moving between solemn poetics to bombastic celebration and then on to a queer, uneasy silence. It captures the superstitious nature of ritual in the richly colored, high-definition aesthetics of today's most popular music videos.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Comedy Downstairs At The Shakepseare

6:30pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) Found in the heart of London, we at Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare have the most talented stand up comedians in London. Found in the heart of London, we at Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare have the most talented and varied stand up comedians in our line up, to fulfil everyone’s comedic acquired taste.
Musicskiddle.com

Live Forever

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Friday nights are Live Forever, your weekly fix of Indie Floorfillers old and new. Live Forever is your weekly Friday of Indie Floorfillers old and new. The Music. Indie Floorfillers. The Drinks. Spirit & Mixers from £3.50 - Doubles from £5. 4 for £10...
Theater & Danceearmilk.com

Slow Motion drops a dynamic dance remix of Dwson's "Forbidden"

Brazilian dance music talent Slow Motion has remixed Dwson’s 2018 single "Forbidden", making its way to all platforms today. Bursting into life with vibrant percussion and a grooving four-to-the-floor beat, Slow Motion offers a high-energy rework of "Forbidden" that’s custom-made for the dance floor. Brimming in the artists signature energy and his Brazilian touch, the song forecasts a bright future for Slow Motion.
MusicNME

Wolf Alice announce intimate UK tour in support of Revive Live campaign

Wolf Alice have announced a short tour of intimate UK dates in support of the Revive Live campaign. The initiative, which aims to get audiences back into grassroots venues, has already seen the likes of The Vaccines, Rag’n’Bone Man, Miles Kane, Sam Fender and more announce or play shows. Wolf...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Primal Scream release previously unheard Andrew Weatherall remix

Primal Scream have released the late great Andrew Weatherall's remix of the 'Screamadelica' track 'Shine Like Stars'. Primal Scream have shared a previously unreleased remix of 'Shine Like Stars' by the late Andrew Weatherall. The renowned DJ and producer - who sadly died of a pulmonary embolism aged 56 in...
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

Premiere: Jack Bratt returns with the mesmerising ‘London’

Brisbane’s own Jack Bratt has returned with his latest single, showcasing his inimitable skills on the mesmerising ‘London’. If there’s one thing that we’ve come to learn from Jack Bratt in the past few years, it’s that he more than knows his way around a song, often turning the most inconsequential-feeling themes or emotions into anthemic tracks that hit you right where they’re needed the most.
TV & Videosmixmag.net

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are getting their own show on ITV

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are set to star in a six-episode ITV series. The “observational comedy” is said to follow the Bradford trio on their journey “from hometown heroes to the country’s next big thing”. Bringing the new series to ITV2 and ITV Hub, Rogo Productions is a new company...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Reunion to Air Live on Talking Dead

The Walking Dead stars will reunite live on Talking Dead Sunday to discuss Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Joining host Chris Hardwick and TWD series regulars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) is former castmate Emily Kinney, who played Maggie's younger half-sister Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson), from Season 2 until Beth's death in Season 5. After making a special musical appearance on last year's virtual and pre-recorded Walking Dead Holiday Special, the August 29 Talking Dead will be Kinney's first live episode of the after-show since the Season 8 premiere of "Mercy" in 2017.
Musicskiddle.com

Hey Sexy - Carnival Special

2:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 1:00am) London's most talked about event presents its massive PARTY ..... HEY SEXY will take place in the most exclusive and desirable venue.... CARGO Club in London. London's most talked about event presents its massive PARTY ..... HEY SEXY will take place in the most...
Musicskiddle.com

Jess Bays interview: "Expect nothing but fun vibes with me"

A fast-rising house music talent tipped by many reputable voices as a future superstar of the scene, now a trusted curator of the freshest and most exciting dance music - Jess Bays is a name we all ought to be paying a great deal of attention to. Renowned for her...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Breaking Bad Dates - London

Large singles events generally suck. Let’s be honest, a cheesy cocktail party, or something with different coloured straws that’s supposed to be fun. Large singles events generally suck. Let’s be honest, a cheesy cocktail party, or something with different coloured straws that’s supposed to be fun. OR perhaps a giant speed dating thing where all you want to do is punch yourself in the face…. Repeatedly.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
WWETMZ.com

Ex-WCW Star Daffney Unger Dead At 46 After Wrestler Posts Suicidal Video

Former wrestler Daffney Unger -- who starred in the WCW from 1999 to 2001 -- has died after posting a very disturbing video to her social media page, TMZ Sports has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death to TMZ Sports, but did not reveal a cause or manner.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?

