Dead Ringers Live

The Living Need Light, the Dead Need Music delves into the paradox of life and death in a short film concerning the ritual funerary celebrations that take place in Ho Chi Minh City and throughout Southeast Asia. The festivities resemble a New Orleans jazz funeral, complete with a uniformed marching band, but also a sword-swallowing, fire-breathing dancer who leads the way through crowded city streets teeming with music and performers. The artwork collages documentary footage of actual funeral processions and re-enactments, moving between solemn poetics to bombastic celebration and then on to a queer, uneasy silence. It captures the superstitious nature of ritual in the richly colored, high-definition aesthetics of today's most popular music videos.
