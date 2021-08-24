Competition breeds excellence at Loranger
LORANGER — Two years removed from an undefeated regular season, Loranger looks to return to a district powerhouse, keeping the expectations for the program the same. “We’re expecting to be in the playoffs and be in the race for a district championship,” said Loranger head coach Sam Messina. “We want to be a top-eight seed in the state. That’s something we’re shooting for every year. That expectation is the same, but we’ve got to learn how to get to that point.”www.hammondstar.com
