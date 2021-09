It was a blazing hot summer afternoon under a sun that was beating down on two teams preparing to square off on the pitch Tuesday at Citizens Bank Stadium. Once the action began, the Jr. Lady Cyclones of T.A. Dugger turned the heat up even hotter as they hosted the Sullivan East Middle School Jr. Lady Patriots and by the time the 30 minutes of the first half ticked off the clock, the writing was pretty much on the wall as T.A. Dugger built a 7-0 lead at the break and cruised to an 8-0 shutout.