CAPE GIRARDEAU FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHER | BOATWRIGHT FAMILY SUNFLOWER SESSION

I've been photographing the Boatwright family for over 5 years now. Amanda has been with me for almost my entire business journey. Loyal clients like her make my heart burst. I truly would not be where I am today if it wasn't for all of you who keep trusting and choosing me year after year. I could never express how thankful I am for that. Amanda owns West Em Medical Spa in Cape Girardeau. I frequent her spa often. I always say self care is the best care. She is very knowledgeable and can answer any of your skin care questions. Her staff is amazing and they make you feel like part of the family. I highly recommend them! Many thanks to my amazing assistant, Whitney Vines for all of your hard work and help that goes on behind the scenes and also to the amazing hair and makeup team at Eden Health Spa & Salon for treating my clients like family and making them feel beautiful for all of their sessions. You guys rock! I have been dying to shoot in a sunflower field for years now but it had never worked out with my schedule until now. I was able to secure a private field that was exclusive to my clients and it was simply breath taking! The field was so gorgeous that it didn’t even look real. I finished up all my sunflower sessions this past week and I only have ONE spot left for 2022. These are extremely limited due to the flowers only last about 1 week. Professional hair and makeup is included with all of my sessions and I also have a studio closet so you can dress your family with the most upscale items without having to drop extra money or add to the stress of planning your annual family session. I will guide you through the entire process.