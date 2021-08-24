Local Officials Begging People to Get Vaccinated; Nursing Home Employee Slapped an Elderly Woman; Law Firm Hired to Draw Redistricting Maps
Cobb Officials are Urging Residents to Wear Masks and Get Vaccinated; A Local Nursing Home Employee was Arrested for Slapping an Elderly Resident; And the law firm of Taylor English Duma was hired to redraw districting maps. #Covid #Covid19 #CobbCounty #Georgia #LocalNews - - - - - The Marietta Daily Journal Podcast is local news for Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, and all of Cobb County. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode! MDJOnline Register Here for your essential digital news. Find additional episodes of the MDJ Podcast here. This Podcast was produced and published for the Marietta Daily Journal and MDJ Online by BG Ad Group on 8-23-2021. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0