Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvExK_0bb03YaW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttZB1_0bb03YaW00

Asian stock market s were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a quiet day in the market.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, said Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus due to stronger hiring and higher inflation. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,512.77 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 25,615.67. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was unchanged at 27,733.11.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2% to 3,134.24 and the S&P 500 in Sydney advanced 0.3% to 7,521.60. New Zealand, Bangkok and Indonesia rose while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record 15,019.80.

Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.90 on Tuesday to $67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to $70.58. It rose $2.30 the previous session to $71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro declined to $1.1738 from $1.1755.

Comments / 5

ABC News

ABC News

385K+
Followers
97K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Stocks#Mizuho Bank#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
New Zealand
Related
Marketsabc17news.com

Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Shanghai rose Monday, while shares were little changed in South Korea and declined in Hong Kong. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data on China’s manufacturing sector. The rally in Asia paralleled a rise on Wall Street last week. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set records in large part because of the Fed’s massive efforts to prop up the economy.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex surges while Asian markets continue Wall Street’s rally, FTSE 100 high on commodity prices

Indian indices opened on new record highs following the rally in Asian and US peers. Sensex opened over 300 points up while Nifty is above 16,800. Asian stocks started the week on a positive note following the Wall Street rally after the Fed chairman’s morale-boosting comments last week. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi started off with gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite began flat. Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the three major indexes closing the session and the week higher - hitting record closing for the fourth time this week. The rally came after...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Trade at Fresh Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S stock futures held steady in early APAC trade on Monday after closing at fresh record highs last week amid increasing risk appetite as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that bond tapering could start this year while noting that there is still “much ground to cover” before raising interest rates.
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stocks edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Move on Powell Comments

The S&P 500 has rallied yet again during the day on Monday, as Jerome Powell recently stated that although tapering probably happens between now and the end of the year, the reality is that interest rate hikes are nowhere near. With this being the case, the market has been rallying for quite some time and it continues to same behavior that we have seen multiple months in a row. The 50 day EMA underneath is massive support, sitting just below the uptrend line.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures hit record high on easing taper fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Aug 30 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: U.S. Dollar Down, Markets Up, Awaiting NFPs

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes rose last week, aided by a weaker US $, and rising energy prices. The Russell small caps bounced back in a big way, gaining 5%, while the NASDAQ added 2.8%. Volatility: The VIX fell 11.7% last week, ending Friday at $16.39. High Dividend Stocks: These...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) jumped 3.1% to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

Today's big rally suggests investors are feeling less squeezed by regulatory risks associated with the Chinese tech market. Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And they weren't the only big Chinese tech names posting impressive momentum.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that’s helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9 percent, to 4,509.37 to […]
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Taper Tantrum? Not Today!

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the long-awaited signal that the central bank is likely to reel in some of its stimulus measures soon. And if Friday's stock-market surge is any indication, Wall Street is OK with that. Powell, speaking at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, indicated...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Fall from Highs as Investors Await Stimulus Input

The three major benchmarks logged their first losses of the week, as Wall Street waits for additional comments regarding stimulus from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Developments in Afghanistan also captured the attention of traders, after two explosions outside of Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. service members. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply from yesterday's record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow fell triple digits, snapping its four-day winning streak due to mixed economic data. Conversely, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its best day since Aug. 18.

Comments / 5

Community Policy