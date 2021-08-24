JOHN NEWBY: Come together in the struggle

This past week I read a great piece in the Clarion Ledger about the town of Laurel, Mississippi, and how they have bloomed into a thriving community over the past few years. I would like to share just a few of the ingredients that are attributed to assisting this community in their turnaround efforts. Having been associated with the Mainstreet organization for a few years, I might be somewhat partial to the piece as it highlights the critical nature and value of the Mainstreet approach to revitalization and the ultimate transformation of the downtown. Let me start by sharing a few statistics worth noting by Ed McMahan in this piece. Ed is the chair emeritus on the Mainstreet Board of Directors.