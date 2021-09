Considering how much whiskey nerds obsess over the age of the bourbon in their bottles, it’s pretty amazing that the bestselling American whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, has not had an age statement of any sort on their bottles since 1953. Rather than bragging about how long their whiskey has been lying in oaken repose in one of their dozens of rickhouses around the county, Jack Daniel’s has maintained the flexibility to draw different vintages of whiskeys together to create the most consistent product possible. The company takes great pride in the fact that a snifter poured in Tokyo should taste virtually identical to one in a Lower Broad bar. If that means blending a 12-year-old barrel or two in the mix with a bunch of younger whiskey to contribute a particular desired attribute to the final product, they’re not afraid to do it.