Indiana State

Trail One In Shades State Park Will Show You A Completely New Side Of Indiana

By Scott Dylan
 9 days ago

Think you’ve seen it all in Indiana? If you haven’t visited Trail One in Shades State Park, you clearly have a lot left to explore. The incredible trail provides beautiful scenery, including Silver Cascade Falls and the Devil’s Punchbowl. You’ll get a full-body workout climbing stairs, walking down steep inclines, and stretching your muscles to get a better view of the natural beauty surrounding you. The trail is ideal for visiting from March to October. You can also bring your dog with you, but they must remain on their leash during their entire visit.

The beautiful views make hiking the trail in Shades State Park worth the effort. There are many places to stop and admire the natural scenery. You can find ample opportunities to take photos and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYEmM_0bb002hy00
Joshua Gatton/AllTrails

The trail has steep inclines, so wear good footwear and watch your step. Be prepared to climb the stairs, too, to get a better look at the area from above. You can see trees for miles from higher locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEJFT_0bb002hy00
John Horn/AllTrails

There's nothing more soothing than hearing the sound of running water as you explore the area. It's very calming and memorable to witness in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dSEw_0bb002hy00
Will Rolley/AllTrails

The Devil's Punchbowl is a large grotto that is circular that regularly draws visitors to the trail. Early settlers named it because of the eerie shadows the tall trees beside it cast. It must have been terrifying to cross the land in such darkness, hence the appropriately scary name of the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e680c_0bb002hy00
Kevin Audette/AllTrails

Children enjoy playing on the playground equipment after a short hike. It allows them to run off all the extra energy they have from being excited. They can climb and slide to their heart's content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggec6_0bb002hy00
Andi Glasscock/AllTrails

Plenty of parking spaces exist to meet your needs. You can easily find the ideal place to leave your car while you hike. Even on the busiest day, you should be able to get a spot close to Trail One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKb5w_0bb002hy00
Connor Smith/AllTrails

If you’re a big fan of hiking and exploring, you’ll want to check out 9 Magnificent Trails You Have To Hike In Indiana Before You Die . Bucket list aspirations exist for you to explore today. Learn what it takes to make your life just a little brighter and more exciting by stepping outdoors to see what awaits you there.

The post Trail One In Shades State Park Will Show You A Completely New Side Of Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Indiana

Only In Indiana

