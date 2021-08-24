Cancel
Tim Anderson’s status uncertain as White Sox face Jays

siouxlandproud.com
 9 days ago

The Chicago White Sox have lost three straight in the absence of leadoff hitter Tim Anderson, and they are not certain if he will be available Tuesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. Chicago dropped a 2-1 decision at Toronto on Monday when the winning run scored on Craig...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

