Tim Anderson’s status uncertain as White Sox face Jays

After dropping two out of three in Tampa against the Rays (77-48), the White Sox (72-53) head north of the border to face the Blue Jays (64-58). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders, who have a 9.5-game lead in the AL Central. Lynn enters with a 2.26 ERA, 2.63 xERA, 3.28 FIP, and 3.2 fWAR/4.5 bWAR. There is still over a month left, but Lynn finds himself among the frontrunners of the American League Cy Young race. This will be Lynn’s second start against Toronto this season. In the first one, which took place on June 9, Lynn pitched seven innings and only allowed one run. He struck out nine batters and did not issue any walks. Despite that masterpiece, the White Sox lost that game by a score of 6-2 due to a poor performance by the bullpen.