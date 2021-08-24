Cancel
New York City, NY

New York State passes legislation enacting a Pass-Through Entity Tax - by Sandy Klein

 9 days ago

New York State recently passed legislation enacting a Pass-Through Entity Tax (PTE Tax). Similar to legislation passed by New York’s neighbor states, the PTE Tax provides certain individual taxpayers with a viable workaround to the $10,000 state and local tax deduction limitation put in place by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Effective for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2021, eligible pass-through entities that make an election will pay income tax at the entity level rather than at the individual level. Some readers may be familiar with the New York City Unincorporated Business Tax which is, in effect, a form of a pass-through entity tax.

