FDA approves Comirnaty vaccine

By Brittany Kohne
Daily Mississippian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration officially approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23. Under the approval of the FDA, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will formally change its name to Comirnaty. Pfizer-BioNTech initially used an Emergency Use Authorization, which expedites the roll out of premature vaccines in a global pandemic. According...

