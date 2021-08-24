Cancel
Foreign Policy

Harris blasts China, says US won’t push Asia to pick sides

By Jenny Leonard, Philip J Heijmans
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations." (Aug 24): Vice President Kamala Harris warned that China poses a threat to countries in Asia, while reassuring nations in the region the US won’t force countries to choose between the world’s biggest economies. In a...

POTUSWashington Post

Why Kamala Harris’s trip to Asia was so important

Vice President Harris’s trip to Southeast Asia coincided with the collapse of the Afghan government and the deadly attack on U.S. forces that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans. It was hard to find coverage of her trip in U.S. media, which understandably was absorbed in the events in Afghanistan.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Turning from Afghanistan, the US sets focus on China

After two decades of focus on Afghanistan, the United States' withdrawal this week allows the country to shift its concentration to the east, where superpower rival China is now the number-one priority. In an indication of Washington's strategic turn, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Southeast Asia last week even as the US pullout from Afghanistan moved into its turbulent final days, hoping to strengthen US allies' pushback against the region's giant. Harris accused Beijing of "actions that... threaten the rules-based international order," particularly its aggressive claims of territory in the South China Sea. Her tour of Singapore and Vietnam was seen as an effort by the administration of President Joe Biden to reassure Asian allies, who were left somewhat disquieted by the US pullout from Kabul after the sudden fall of the Afghan government that Washington had propped up for nearly 20 years.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

Added by Mark Caviezel on August 26, 2021. Tags: China, Kamala Harris, rules-based order, Sebastian Hughes, The Daily Caller New Foundation, threaten the sovereignty of nations. by Sebastian Hughes. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following...
Foreign Policytheedgemarkets.com

VP Harris says US will 'speak up' on South China Sea

HANOI (Aug 26): The United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues like maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday, as she concluded a trip to Southeast Asia. In visits to Singapore and Vietnam,...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't Kamala Harris speaking up for Afghan women?

This week, Americans are celebrating Women’s Equality Day, the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment. While we should celebrate voting rights for women and the gains women have made in America, the images and stories coming out of Afghanistan tell us there is much more to be done to help women around the world secure basic rights.
Foreign Policywincountry.com

China state media says U.S. VP Harris seeking to divide Asia

HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese state media on Wednesday accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of seeking to drive a wedge between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours with her comments that Beijing used coercion and intimidation to back its South China Sea claims. Harris made the comments in a speech...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policywashingtonnewsday.com

Harris’ Asia tour comes to a close with a new jab at China.

Harris’ Asia tour comes to a close with a new jab at China. As she concluded her Southeast Asian tour in Hanoi on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris unleashed a new broadside against China, saying that the US would continue to push back against Beijing’s claims in contested Asian waterways.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

VP Harris slams China for intimidating neighbors in South China Sea

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday criticized China for trying to “intimidate” its neighboring states in the South China Sea. On a seven-day trip to Southeast Asia, Ms. Harris said China isn’t playing by accepted international rules in the region. “We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Harris Trip to Asia Will Show U.S. in Region 'To Stay,' Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Singapore and Vietnam starting on Sunday will show that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said, as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence. Harris will be the most...

