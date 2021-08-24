Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met at the height of summer on England’s southeast coast. It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message on matters ranging from comity to COVID-19 to climate change.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Calling all fact-checkers: Biden's false and contradictory statements on Afghanistan

The Washington Post should probably relaunch its presidential fact-checker database that shuttered shortly after former President Donald Trump left office. Nearly everything President Joe Biden assured the public regarding his withdrawal from Afghanistan has since been proven wrong. That includes his promise the Taliban wouldn’t retake the country. It includes his promise that Americans wouldn’t be left behind.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
Oklahoma StateWashington Post

Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

The call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden says al Qaeda is 'decimated.' Is that true?

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that al Qaeda has been decimated in Afghanistan, after referring to the terrorist group as "gone" in a statement last week, prompting pushback from some foreign policy experts who say the opposite is the case. "We delivered justice to bin Laden on May 2nd, 2011,...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden has been a good president. But the exit from Afghanistan has been an epic own-goal.

I had the lowest expectations imaginable for former president Donald Trump, so I was never disappointed by anything he did. Appalled, yes; infuriated, frequently; disappointed, no. It’s different with President Biden. I voted for him not only because I figured he would be better than Trump — thereby clearing a bar that wasn’t even ankle-high — but also because I respected his long experience in government, his centrist track record and his humanity.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Ross Douthat is right: We should have left Afghanistan a long time ago

The New York Times’s Ross Douthat has an excellent column that argues President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was disastrous, shameful, and a long time coming. For more than 20 years, our institutions pushed the American public to believe that our military presence in Afghanistan was not only necessary, but good. We were rebuilding a war-torn, corrupt, and hellish region and turning it into a functioning democratic society, according to the Bush and Obama administrations, which found support in just about every nook and cranny of Washington’s power-hungry establishment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy