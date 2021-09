There's a new officer in town, and he has four paws and a wagging tail. Doc the 15-month-old Belgian Malinois holds the honorable title of being the first K9 officer in Ottawa Police Department history. His handler Officer Michael Dunlap picked him up from a Texas kennel in late August, and the pair will begin their training with the Kansas Highway Patrol the week of September sixth. There, Doc will learn everything from how to track missing people, perform building searches, and sniff out narcotics. During the ten-week course, Officer Dunlap will participate in a Handler Certification course, and the duo will begin patrolling the streets of Ottawa in mid-November.