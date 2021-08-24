Instagram fuels 70 per cent rise in online grooming of children

Afghanistan | A former British soldier who was on a mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country, has been arrested by the Taliban and thrown in prison, where he was questioned about members of his staff, who are single women, staying in hotel rooms without husbands. Read how his rescue efforts failed. Meanwhile, Dominic Raab has been forced to defend himself yet again, after a Cabinet colleague appeared to contradict his claim that Kabul was not expected to fall under Taliban control this year. Read the latest on his spat with the Defence Secretary.