Joe Maddon has to admit. The first time he came to Comerica Park, as a coach with the Angels in 2000, he wasn't so sure about the place. "I didn’t really get this ballpark when I first saw it," the three-time Manager of the Year said Thursday morning before the Angels completed a three-game series in Detroit. "But now when we walk in, I really think they did a wonderful job. At first I thought the seats were too spread out. For whatever reason, it’s grown on me and I think it creates a wonderful atmosphere."