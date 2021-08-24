Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska reaches Final Four of bracket

Sun-Gazette
 9 days ago

A closer look at the Hastings, Nebraska, 3-2 win over Sammamish, Wasington Monday at Lamade Stadium. PLAY OF THE GAME–Benjamin Wibbels’ RBI single: Nebraska had taken a 2-0 third-inning lead and Owen Brown and Jude McCoy had each just singled. Wibbels then ripped his RBI single which extended the advantage to 3-0. That hit was crucial since it ended up making the biggest difference in a one-run game. Wibbels single turned into the game-winning RBI.

