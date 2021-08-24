Nebraska reaches Final Four of bracket

FIRST PHOTO: Honolulu center fielder Kaikea Patoc-Young robs Michigan’s Cameron Thorning of a home run with an over-the-wall catch during the fourth inning of Honolulu’s 2-0 victory over Taylor, Mich., at the Little League World Series on Wednesday in South Williamsport, Pa. The win in the defensive gem-filled game put the Hawaii champions in the championship game of the Hank Aaron bracket, set for 9:30 a.m. HST on Saturday. The winner will face the winner of the Tom Seaver bracket in the LLWS championship on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST. Both games will be televised on ABC. SECOND PHOTO: Honolulu’s Eli Iopa scores on an error as Michigan pitcher Ethan Van Belle covers home during the second inning. Patoc-Young scored Honolulu’s other run, on a wild pitch in the first. THIRD PHOTO: Honolulu’s Ryan Keanu delivers during the first inning. Keanu pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out three with no walks and one hit batter over six innings. Over 12 innings pitched at theLLWS, Keanu has allowed one run on three hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts.