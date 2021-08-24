Ellen Maietta
Ellen Maietta, 88, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hagerstown. Born on July 8, 1933 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Harkins) and Maurice James Connell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Peggy Connell, Phyllis Connell, Kathleen Dgien, Patricia DeSanto and Barbara Connell, and two brothers, James Connell and Gerard Connell.
