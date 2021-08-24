Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sports briefs: Jimmy Hayes, 31, Boston College star who played in NHL, dies

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, Mass. — Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31. A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed. Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks. “His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago.” Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. FOOTBALL.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Rothschild
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Jimmy Hayes
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Florida Panthers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Taco Charlton#Colts#The Los Angeles Chargers#Cowboys#The Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#The Red Sox#Il Atlanta#New York Yankees#Braves#San Diego Padres#National League#San Francisco Giants#Northern Trust#Liberty National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
Related
Milton, MAwmleader.com

Ex-NHL Hockey Star Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

Jimmy Hayes, a Boston-area native and former professional hockey player who spent time with several NHL teams over the last few years, passed away unexpectedly on Monday. He was 31 years old. The cause of death was not immediately known or announced publicly, but according to the Boston Globe, which...
NHLPosted by
Boston

Former Boston College and Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

Hayes, a Dorchester native, played parts of eight seasons in the NHL, including two with the Bruins. The Boston College and Bruins hockey families lost one of their own Monday. Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes, who also won a college hockey title at BC, died suddenly Monday morning at the...
NHLNBC Sports

Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player, dies at 31

Awful news for the hockey world: former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies at 31. The Boston Globe reports that Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead on Monday morning, with the cause of death not yet known. His death is not considered suspicious, according to that report. Jimmy Hayes is survived by...
NHLNHL

Jimmy Hayes dies at 31, played seven NHL seasons

Scored 109 points with four teams; brother Kevin is forward for Flyers. Jimmy Hayes, who played seven NHL seasons with four teams, has died. He was 31 years old. Hayes was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 60) of the 2008 NHL Draft but was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on June 25, 2010.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo sends massive warning to rest of NFL about Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams wouldn’t...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Cardinals receiver is turning heads at 49ers training camp

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been looking impressive this summer as he attempts to make the San Francisco 49ers 2021 roster. Shortly after he wasn’t selected by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Trent Sherfield eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....

Comments / 0

Community Policy