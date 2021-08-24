Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Boys prep cross country: Mustangs look to continue run of success

By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top boys cross country programs in Iowa will pass the baton between head coaches and expect to continue its run among the Class 4A elites. Chris Burke, an assistant for the past three seasons, will take over at Dubuque Hempstead after Mark Ressler took the program to unprecedented heights during his 14-year run. In the past four years, the Mustangs finished second twice, third and fifth.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#State Of Iowa#Letterwinners#Mvc#Blean#The Golden Eagles#Newlin#Western Dubuque Coach#Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy