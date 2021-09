The football authorities have been urged to establish a fund to support ex- players suffering from neurodegenerative disease.The subject has come back into the spotlight again after high-profile former footballers Denis Law and Terry McDermott’s dementia diagnoses were publicly confirmed.Sixty former players aged between 30 and 70 have thrown their support behind the Head for Change group, including former England striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.Another of the group, former Leeds and Sheffield United forward Brian Deane, has seen first-hand how devastating the condition can be, with his former Doncaster boss Dave Cusack having been diagnosed with...