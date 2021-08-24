Cancel
Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023...

Softwaresiliconangle.com

Samsung plans $205B investment in strategic industries, including semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Ltd. said Tuesday it's planning to invest 240 trillion won, or about $205 billion, into its businesses over the next three years as part of an effort to become a global leader in what it calls "strategically important industries.". The company said those industries include semiconductors, the importance...

