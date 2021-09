Tea Area took home the top spot in the Madison Golf Invitational on Tuesday. Keeton Newborg and Eric Munson of the Titans placed in the top two spots. Kaden Guischer was the lowest scorer for Madison, shooting a 91. Jack Olson and Lucas Mork also placed in the top 50 for the Bulldogs. As a team, Madison placed tenth out of 15 teams. The Bulldogs will participate in the Harrisburg Triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course today at 9:00 a.m.