Why You Should Double Up on Woodford Reserve Double Oaked This Father’s Day

With much of Australia in lockdown right now, there’s a good chance that Father’s Day—which arrives on 5 September—will be a virtual one. Don’t let something like distance stop you from sharing a quality dram with Dad through Zoom or some other video platform. Double up on Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and you’ll have one bottle for him and one for yourself. The tremendous whiskey covers all the flavour bases and makes for a great way to connect, whether in person or through video chat. And even if you do end up hanging out with Dad for this special occasion, we don’t think you’ll mind having an extra bottle on hand.