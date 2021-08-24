‘The Gig Is Up’ Director Shannon Walsh on How the Gig Economy Is Coming for All Our Jobs

"We've replaced the tyranny of a boss with the tyranny of an algorithm." Gravitas has released another official US trailer for the documentary The Gig Is Up, the latest from award-winning Canadian filmmaker Shannon Walsh. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year before it premiered at both Hot Docs and the CPH:DOX Film Festivals this year. The film is all about the gig economy and the pitfalls and problems with it. App developers lured a massive labor force by promising flexible hours with no offices or bosses-but with gig workers from Uber, Amazon, Lyft and more in front of the camera, the human cost of disruption runs deep. "A very human tech doc, The Gig Is Up uncovers the real costs of the platform economy through the lives of workers from around the world for companies including Uber, Amazon and Deliveroo." The film tells the stories of the workers giving up everything to make a living. This looks like a smart investigation into how the gig economy is actually pretty bad, hopefully opening up our eyes up to what's really going on.