Loretta 'Jean' Thompson
Loretta "Jean" Thompson, 83, of Danville passed away at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Jean was born in Beardstown on May 2, 1938, the daughter of Wayne and Emma (Painter) Wherley. She married Charles "Chuck" Thompson on Aug. 31, 1956, in Astoria. They shared 25 years of marriage before Chuck's passing in 1982. They had one son, Charles "Chuck" (Steve) Steven Thompson. She later had a special companion for many years, Paul Wieburg, before he passed away on June 8, 2014.
