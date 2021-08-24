Father Gerald J. Verdun

PONTIAC — The Rev. Gerald J. Verdun, 79, of Pontiac passed away at 8:45 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at home at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac. His visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 E. Howard St., Pontiac. A wake service will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by the visitation. A second visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.