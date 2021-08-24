Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2022 redefines the matchmaking experience to reconnect the automotive community

The BMW Group is currently undergoing the most far-reaching transformation process in its more than 100-year history, leading the company directly to the sustainable mobility of the future. A new temporary exhibition at the BMW Museum documents how the BMW Group is facing up to the challenges this involves, as well as demonstrating current activities and visions geared towards sustainable driving pleasure. Under the title “RE:IMAGINE – We’re making BMW sustainable”, all facets of this transformation will be highlighted, from purely electric drive systems, CO2 reduction throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle, the idea of the circular economy and rigorous environmental standards in the supply chain through to social sustainability in the procurement of raw materials as well as in day-to-day working life at BMW Group sites all over the world.