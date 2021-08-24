Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2022 redefines the matchmaking experience to reconnect the automotive community
Automechanika Kuala Lumpur is acclimatising to a new age of trade fair experiences with its S.E.T. (Sourcing, Training and Entertainment) of upgraded activities. The show’s reconfigured business matching service, Match Up, brings together optimised processes, people and expertise to stimulate market growth in the international automotive community. This all-year-round networking service helps link up potential partners and allows participants to explore the local and overseas auto service industry. Players can already start capitalising on the fair’s extensive global industry resources leading up to the physical show on 15 to 17 March 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).www.automotiveworld.com
