Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Laymon Ramsey

baseball-reference.com
 9 days ago

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.

www.baseball-reference.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Negro League#Black Baseball#Stathead#Bk#Wp Bf Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
NFLtherams.com

Jalen Ramsey voted No. 13 player on NFL Top 100

For the fourth-straight year, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been recognized by his peers as one of the NFL's Top 100 players. Ramsey checked in at No. 13 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021, surpassing his No. 17 ranking in 2018 for his highest-ever appearance on the list in his career thus far. He is also the highest-rated cornerback in this year's rankings, according to NFL Network.
MLBchatsports.com

Harold Castro keeps defying metrics, keeps making winning plays for Tigers

Detroit — You watch Harold Castro play on a daily basis, whether it’s at shortstop or second base, whether it’s coming off the bench to deliver a clutch hit or saving the bullpen by pitching an occasional scoreless inning, all he seems to do is make positive plays and contribute.
NBALubbock Avalanche-Journal

Ramsey scores 16 as Kings win NBA Summer League title

LAS VEGAS — Jahmi'us Ramsey added some hardware to his collection. The former Texas Tech standout and Big 12 newcomer of the year scored 16 points to help Sacramento to a 100-67 win over Boston to earn the NBA Summer League championship Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The...
MLBbaseball-reference.com

Garry Maddox

Draft: Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 2nd round of the 1968 MLB January Draft-Regular Phase from San Pedro HS (San Pedro, CA). High School: San Pedro HS (San Pedro, CA)
FootballPosted by
NJ.com

Ramsey football preview, 2021: Rams look to build on breakout season

Head coach: Adam Baeira | 6-1 | 2nd season at school. Division: Super Football Conference, National Blue Division. Division opponents: Lakeland, Mahwah, Passaic Valley, Ridgefield Park, West Milford, Westwood. Key Players: Danny Veenstra, QB, Sr.; Justin Martone, WR/RB/DB, Sr.; Robby Mandel, OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Larson, OL/DL, Sr.; Joey Hunt, WR/DB,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Clubs 27th homer

Arenado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 12-2 loss to the Reds during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The third baseman took Sonny Gray deep in the fourth inning, but the Cards were already in an 11-1 hole at that point. Arenado only had one homer in his prior 14 games including Wednesday's matinee, though on the season the 30-year-old is batting .256 with 27 home runs, 63 runs and 85 RBI through 129 contests.
MLBSportsGrid

2 MLB Player Props for Tuesday night

While you’re waiting for football to get started, there is still one month remaining in baseball’s regular season. Here are two-player props to get you going on Tuesday night:. Fade Orioles Pitcher Keegan Akin’s Strikeout Prop – Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-140) Keegan Akin will face a Toronto Blue Jays team...
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s will have difficult decision to make with Mark Canha

Aug 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Mark Canha (20) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. Mark Canha should be a difficult decision for the Oakland...
MLBbaseball-reference.com

José Pérez

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.
MLBdefector.com

Vlad Jr. Is Smashin’ Baseballs

Here’s a good quote from Orioles pitcher Chris Ellis, who in the fourth inning Monday night served up the first of two loud and humongous taters smashed by young Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It’s full of delightful baseball-isms, like it was produced by an algorithm fed a steady diet of old-timey scouting cliches:
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Trio Ranked Top-50 MLB Draft Prospects by Baseball America

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three Gators have been ranked as top-50 college prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft by Baseball America in left-hander pitcher Hunter Barco, outfielder Jud Fabian and infielder Colby Halter. With three players making the list, Florida is tied for the most top-50 college prospects in the nation....
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch declares he ‘loves the clubhouse’ and their fight

Thought they ultimately fell short, the Detroit Tigers gave fans another demonstration of the fight that they’ve developed within themselves under new manager AJ Hinch. Detroit found themselves trailing this afternoon to the Oakland Athletics by an 8-0 margin, but were able to battle back to make things considerably uncomfortable for their guests, cutting the score to 8-6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy