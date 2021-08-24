Cancel
Pfizer Vaccine Officially Approved

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer COVID vaccine has become the first to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. At the Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. James McDeavitt says this is an essential milestone in the pandemic. About 55-percent of Texans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

