Texas State

Texas Legislature To Take On Social Media

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 9 days ago

A GOP-backed voting bill is getting much of the attention in Austin now that a group of striking Democrats are back at work. But state lawmakers are also debating a social media censorship bill. The bill’s author, State Rep Briscoe Cain, argues that social media is the same as phone companies or cable providers, which government regulators bar from discriminating against customers. The bill would prohibit sites like Facebook and Twitter from banning Texans for political views and sets up a legal process for lawsuits.

