Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Flanagan Partners honored by Best Lawyers

By Press release submission
louisianarecord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlanagan Partners LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, Sean P. Brady, Caitlin J. Flanagan, and Brandon C. Briscoe of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Thomas Flanagan was again recognized for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and “bet-the-company” litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, oil & gas law, construction litigation, and “bet the company” litigation. Sean Brady was honored for his work in commercial litigation. Brandon Briscoe was recognized for his work in commercial litigation. Caitlin Flanagan was honored for her work in insurance law.

louisianarecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Flanagan Partners Llp#Best Lawyers In America#The American Lawyer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessahherald.com

McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C. Adds Associate Specializing in Employment Law

McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C. is pleased to welcome its new associate, Valerie Mayzelshteyn, Esq., who will litigate employment and civil litigation matters throughout the State of New Jersey. Ms. Mayzelshteyn will concentrate on representing plaintiffs in employment discrimination, hostile work environment, and sexual harassment cases. Before joining the firm,...
Lawflarecord.com

2022 Best Lawyers In America Recognizes Thirty Nine BLG Lawyers

Banker Lopez Gassler P.A. issued the following announcement on Aug. 24. Thirty nine lawyers from Banker Lopez Gassler have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022. They include:. Bruce Aebel for Insurance Law and Litigation-Insurance. Chris Altenbernd for Appellate Law. Keith Appleby for...
LawWest Virginia Record

18 Bailey Glasser Lawyers Named To The Best Lawyers in America 2022 Guide

Bailey Glasser LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 23. National law firm Bailey Glasser LLP is pleased to announce 13 of its lawyers have been named to the Best Lawyers in America 2022 list. Five other Bailey Glasser lawyers were named in the publication’s Ones to Watch ranking. In...
Lawfoodpoisonjournal.com

Bruce Clark and Bill Marler voted again The Best Lawyers in America – 2022

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and...
Edwardsville, ILMadison County Record

HeplerBroom Attorneys Honored with Inclusion on Best Lawyers Lists

Hall, Eric P. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hebrank, Jeffrey S. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hepler, Larry E. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Rankin, W. Jason - Product Liability Litigation-Defendants. ST. LOUIS OFFICE. Davis, Glenn E. - Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Franchise Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Intellectual Property,...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Mueller and Robak recognized in the Best Lawyers

Mueller Robak LLC is proud to announce that firm members William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak were both named by Best Lawyers to their 2022 Best Lawyers in America list. A special congratulations to Kim M. Robak who was named Best Lawyers 2022 Government Relations Practice "Lawyer of the Year". Mueller or Robak have been named "Lawyer of the Year" seven times.
Lawbizjournals

Legal roundup: Local firms recognized by Best Lawyers in America

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. Multiple Birmingham law firms and attorneys were recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, published by Woodward/White Inc. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey in which more than 52,000 leading attorneys cast over 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Here are the firms and attorneys recognized in Birmingham:
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge resident named a 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

Emily Crim, of Cambridge, an associate in Mirick O'Connell's Trusts and Estates Group, received a 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognition for Trusts and Estates. This is her second year on the Ones to Watch list. Crim concentrates her practice on estate planning, estate and trust administration,...
Lawtheislandnow.com

Donna J. Turetsky selected to 2022 Best Lawyers

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP is pleased to announce that Donna J. Turetsky, Partner in our Trusts and Estates and Elder Law Practice Groups, has been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Ms. Turetsky concentrates her practice on trust...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Foulston Siefkin LLP Attorneys Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® Lists

A total of 61 Foulston Siefkin attorneys have been recognized in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, including 12 honored as “Lawyer of the Year” in a specific practice area and city. First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is a well-known reference work which uses peer feedback to develop lawyer rankings. Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers® are reviewed by their peers based on professional experience and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Only one lawyer in each practice area and location is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," based on peer assessments. This designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. In its inaugural edition, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their professional excellence.
Lawcorpmagazine.com

McKeen & Associates Named to Best Law Firm and Best Lawyers Lists

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recently named McKeen & Associates to its Best Law Firms ranking for 2022. Firms included in the rankings must have at least one attorney recognized as a Best Lawyer for 2022. McKeen & Associates attorneys Brian McKeen, Jody Aaron, and Norman Rosen were all named as 2022 Best Lawyers.
Lawbizneworleans.com

Shields Mott Celebrates Recognition from ‘Best Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS – Law firm Shields Mott announced that six of its lawyers have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America. And Lloyd “Sonny” Shields was named 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in the construction litigation category. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.”
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

31 Stone Pigman Attorneys Named 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’

Best Lawyers, a peer-review guide to the legal profession, named 31 Stone Pigman attorneys representing 38 areas of law to its 2022 list of Best Lawyers in America on Thursday. Five Stone Pigman attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in New Orleans. Awardees for Best Lawyers 2022: “Lawyers of...
Durham, NYTimes Union

19 James Scott Farrin Lawyers Recognized in the 2022 Edition of "Best Lawyers"

DURHAM. N.C. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. The hard work and client focus that attorneys at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin are committed to was once again recognized by the “Best Lawyers in America” publication. Nine of the firm’s attorneys were recognized on the ‘Best Lawyers’ list, 10 of its attorneys were recognized on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list, and one attorney was recognized as a ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in the 2022 “Best Lawyers in America” publication.*

Comments / 0

Community Policy