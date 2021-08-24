Flanagan Partners honored by Best Lawyers
Flanagan Partners LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, Sean P. Brady, Caitlin J. Flanagan, and Brandon C. Briscoe of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Thomas Flanagan was again recognized for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and “bet-the-company” litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, oil & gas law, construction litigation, and “bet the company” litigation. Sean Brady was honored for his work in commercial litigation. Brandon Briscoe was recognized for his work in commercial litigation. Caitlin Flanagan was honored for her work in insurance law.louisianarecord.com
