Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Rockabilly Misfits establishing themselves in the community

By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been to any recent events in the community, chances are that you’ve seen the Rockabilly Misfits. The group was founded by Jess Bolton, aka Bonnie Bunny, after a failed attempt to start an earlier group. “I originally had a roller derby team, and I wanted that team to...

starherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockabilly#The Misfits#Roller Derby#The High Plains Riot#Uncommon Oddities#The Star Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

KentuckyCare establishes Community Champions for Wellness Event

PADUCAH– On Sept. 11, KentuckyCare is hosting Community Champions for Wellness Events across western Kentucky. The purpose of these events is to bring awareness regarding compassion fatigue and to offer support to those in the helping profession. First responders, healthcare workers, and anyone who's profession has been challenged by the...
weho.org

City to Host Two Virtual Public Outreach Meetings to Assess Community Interest In Establishing a Pet Tribute at a City Park

The City of West Hollywood has a history of supporting measures that promote the protection of animal rights and the City is often recognized as one of the most animal-friendly and pet-friendly municipalities in the nation. The City continues to support legislation and policies to promote animal welfare and address the needs of individuals with companion and service animals in West Hollywood.
Star-Herald

Clockmaker David LaBounty eager to pass on knowledge, expertise

A fondness for an antique clock collection would eventually lead David LaBounty to becoming one of the world’s foremost experts on clock making. LaBounty was dating his first wife when he first took notice of antique clocks. “We met up at my grandparent’s house and they had a lot of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Events planned to highlight Pride Day at State Fair

Day Eight at the State Fair this year is highlighted by Pride Day. Did you know New York was the first state in the country to designate a day dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community?. As part of the day, a number of events are going on today on the grounds...
clearwaterprogress.com

Community

The 45th Annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow was held at Kamiah Aug. 20-22. On Saturday, Aug. 21, in-between rainstorms, youth and teens competed in dance competitions at the Wa’A’Yas grounds. Multimedia. Museum News: ‘Told & Retold In The Hills’ calendar nears completion. Community Food Pantry open Tuesdays, Fridays. Rep. Giddings sets...
Posted by
AL.com

Keep our downtown revival going by masking up and vaxxing up

It was 20 years ago. Maybe longer. A visitor to the city looked around the empty courthouse square. It was deadly quiet except for the sounds of distant traffic. She glanced over at me, the lone walker, out for a Saturday stroll. I was in workout clothes. I wore a...
Gettysburg Times

Establishing permanence

Growing up as one of five children of a schoolteacher, Suetta Martin never imagined philanthropy in her future. “We always had food on the table, good shoes, and we always went to the dentist,” she says, making it clear that hers was a no-frills upbringing. The siblings grew up cheerfully frugal, and Suetta followed in her mother’s footsteps by marrying a teacher, Gary Bechtel.
greenecountynewsonline.com

In the neighborhood

Summer reading program – Rippey library concluded its summer reading program on Friday, Aug. 6. Kristina Campbell from the Blank Park Zoo, began the program reading, A Tale about Tails by Dr. Seuss, highlighting the summer reading theme, Trails and Tails. She introduced Athena, a leopard gecko to the audience...
bocojo.com

Around Town

Some really fun stuff going on “around town” this next week, starting off with the Hartsburg American Legion “Fried Chicken Dinner” on Saturday, August 21st, from 4pm to 7pm. There will also be a silent auction, both of which are located at the American Legion Hall, 71 S. 2nd Street in Hartsburg. Adult meals are $13, Kids 10 years old and under can eat for $7. I’m always in for some great food and competitive auctions, so if you’ve got time, join me in supporting the Hartsburg American Legion this weekend. The “Peace*Love*Cure” fundraiser for Sadie and Leukemia Awareness is coming up on August 28th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 11am to 2pm. Another great cause, with great food and silent auction action. Run the Good Race” 5K/10K is still on for the Ashland Baptist Church at the Fall Festival September 11th. Tim Roth, Assistant Superintendent of the Southern Boone School District would like anyone interested in driving a school bus or substitute teaching to contact the district as there is a large need on both counts. Even if you can just drive a bus to special events, every bit helps. Substitute teaching is also a great way to help the district while earning some extra income. If you’ve got 60 hours of college and can pass a background check, check it out. Additionally, Superintendent Chris Felmlee is happy to have Matt Sharp on board as the new Public Relations Director for Southern Boone County R-1 Schools. In case his name sounds familiar, you might have heard him on the radio at 94.3 KAT Country. Donkey Races! Yes, something many of us have enjoyed watching in the past is returning to Ashland on October 16th, 6:30pm, at the Optimist rodeo arena. The Cattlemen’s Day Club has been gracious in working with the Chamber of Commerce to bring this fundraising event back, along with a corn hole tournament. If you’ve ever wanted to ride a donkey in a race, now you can for $50, or $100 if you want your company logo included. More information to come, but now’s a good time to mark it on your calendar.
CharitiesSterling Journal-Advocate

Community helps schools shine

Last week, Teri and Steve Meier led a prayer walk around each of the RE-1 Valley Schools. During their walk, they noticed that an overgrowth of weeds had taken over at the front of each building. So, they organized a group of Steve’s employees at Bank of Colorado, along with friends, and set out to clean things up before open house events at several schools and just in time for the start of school this week.
FestivalMorganton News Herald

Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
Midland Daily News

Converses celebrate 70th anniversary

U. Dee and Betty J. Converse are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Dee married the former Betty Crowley of Shepherd/Mount Pleasant on Aug. 8, 1951, in Mancelona, Michigan. They raised five children: Dan (Cathy) Converse of Shepherd, Rodney Converse of Shepherd, Jeff Converse of Shepherd, Bradley Wynn Converse (deceased 1961) and Tracy (Louie) Cain of Mount Pleasant. They also have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Volunteers celebrated

After a week of reflection following RAGBRAI’s visit to DeWitt, Kim Broders pondered whether she’d like DeWitt to host the event again. “I would liken it to having a baby. Give me a few years,” she said with a chuckle. Broders and hundreds of other Clinton County residents banded together...
Star-Herald

Catholic Mass to be celebrated at historic church this weekend

Mass will be celebrated again this summer at a historic church built by pioneer families in the 1887. The mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Montrose, Nebraska, on Sunday, Aug. 29. The service will be held at 11 a.m. A carry-in picnic will be held after...
The Mountaineer

Bethel Rural Community Organization establishes flood relief fund for Fred victims

Bethel Rural Community Organization announced it will be a collection center for donations for victims of Tropical Storm Fred. Tropical Storm Fred made its way from Florida to the Western North Carolina mountains last week, creating disaster for eastern Haywood County. Some of the hardest hit areas in terms of destruction and loss of life were the Bethel and Cruso communities.
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Collective is Honored for Their Work During This Pandemic

It really is a shared mission between the Community Shelter Board and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Helping people find a stable home and have enough food to fill the fridges in those homes. It’s why Matt Habash of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective didn’t waste one second when COVID-19 turned our world...
West Sunbury, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Fairy Tale Creation

Raised on a farm in West Sunbury, Mindy Stoops has been around horses her whole life. When Stoops' dad's best friend passed away, his last Percheron horse ended up with the family, and from there, the family carriage business grew into what is now Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses, located in Clay Township.

Comments / 0

Community Policy