COVID-19 pushes 80 million Asians into extreme poverty: ADB

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManila [The Philippines], August 24 (ANI): The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has pushed an estimated 75 million to 80 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year compared with what would have happened without COVID-19, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) released on Tuesday.

