ASK A COP: Can my neighbor mow their lawn at 6 a.m.?

Q. Can my neighbor really mow their lawn at 6 a.m.?. A. Generally speaking, yes, they can. The usage of construction equipment and/or demolition equipment is specified by ordinance to only be used between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Lawn mowers aren’t considered to be construction equipment and don’t really fit the excessive or unusually loud portion of the ordinance. Excessive noise is considered making/creating excessive, unnecessary, or unusually loud noises within the corporate city limits and the extent and volume of such noises is increasing. The making/creating or maintenance of such excessive unnecessary or unusually loud noises which are prolonged, unusual, or unnatural in their time, place and use affect and are a detriment to public health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare, and prosperity of the inhabitants of the City.