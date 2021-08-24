Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I would like to encourage your readers to try to reduce the number of paper towels they use for cleaning up messes, drying hands, etc., and to instead use something that can be used over and over again, like dishcloths, dish towels, rags, etc. These fabric items can be easily rinsed out and thrown in the washer when doing a load of clothes. While paper towels are certainly handy and time-savers, let's not forget that in order to conserve our natural resources, we should try to cut back where we can on using something only one time.