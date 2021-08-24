Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

OPINION | PARENTING: Be authoritative when talking to anxious children

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalwart friend recently called my attention to an online article titled "Two Things to Say to a Child Returning to In-Person School (& Two You Should Avoid)." I am choosing to provide counterpoint, because the advice contained therein is a prime example of the problematic babble that constitutes most web-based parenting advice, which may be why the author identified herself only as "editor."

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Please stop telling parents to ‘cherish every moment’ and ‘enjoy making memories’

As we approach week five of the English school holidays, for some parents “school holiday fatigue” is well and truly setting in. The kids have begun (or not stopped in some cases) bickering, and the relentlessness of trying to keep them occupied, fed and watered twenty-one billion hours a day – that’s exactly how long a school holiday day can feel by the way – is taking its toll.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Moms sometimes hate their kids. But that doesn't make them bad parents.

Not surprisingly, the number of depressed mothers has increased during Covid-19, as moms have suddenly had to add additional “job descriptions” to a life already filled with demands on their time and energy. As one client told me early in the lockdown, “I’m suddenly not just mom and wife at home and employee at work, but now I’m also teacher, tutor, school nurse, dietician, IT specialist, after-school counselor and friend and playmate to my kids. And I’m highly underqualified for most of those positions.”
KidsThe Day

All kids lie: How to handle it, and when you should worry

When my daughter's teacher asked to speak with me this past school year, I didn't bat an eye. I figured she wanted to discuss some aspect of my 10-year-old's distance learning. Instead, I was surprised to learn that my daughter had missed several quizzes. When I confronted her, she blithely claimed that her teacher must have been mistaken.
EducationParents Magazine

Reddit Thread Reveals How Complicated the Decision to Send Kids Back to School in-Person Really Is For Parents

Real parents are sounding off on their choices regarding in-person schooling for their kids—and it's a very real example of how nuanced this decision is. As if we weren't already faced with enough decisions as parents, right now we're facing yet another one—and there truly is no perfect solution. We're talking, of course, about the choice many parents are facing over whether or not to send their children back to school for in-person learning this coming fall.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
HealthIndependent Record

Narcissist personal power

It seems to me our governor and Gov. Abbott of Texas share personality traits regarding personal power. Both are touting “personal responsibility” in terms of handling the devastating COVID-19/delta virus. My question to both is where is your governing responsibility to the public? Governor, your concept of “personal responsibility” is a severe trait of narcissistic personality disorder. I have worked with this trait in people as a psychiatric social worker for over 40 years. It’s a trait with harmful consequences to others. In this pandemic people are literally dying. The biggest problem is that those with this trait do not have the ability for self-reflection. They only respond to exposure and social pressure. The public needs to rise up and other public officials need to apply pressure, otherwise people will continue to die.
Kidsparentherald.com

How Parents Should Help Their Kids Understand Their Illnesses

If you're a mom or dad, you probably feel like being a part of your child's life and being there for them are a couple of the biggest and most important things you'll ever do. You helped bring this child into the world. As you see them grow into a little person with their own personality, you cannot help but marvel at how the species perpetuates itself.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How to Think About Autism and Motherhood

Parenting on the spectrum can be transformative. Autistic adults can make brilliant parents. While my parenting style is different, it will be measured on the happiness and success of my children. “When a person does not fit the image of what the majority expects everyone to be like, there is...
Kidsnationalgeographic.com

Your kids might now be socially awkward—and they’re not alone

Third-grade teacher Samantha Thompson was on recess duty when she heard screams. Alarmed, she scanned the playground for the source of the distress till she found the boy. When she asked why he was screaming, the kid shrugged and replied, “I don’t know.”. In her first weeks back to school...
Family RelationshipsFinger Lakes Times

IN AMERICA: A question for parents

People often ask me where I come up with the ideas for my columns. To be honest, most times things just pop into my head (which would explain a lot. Lol!) Sometimes, though, I get ideas from the news (how did this idiot get elected) or from observations of daily life (I find vegetarians that smoke fascinating).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Parents Share Brilliant Psychological Tricks That Really Worked

Being a parent is a tough job, but some learned to have children obey by using psychological tactics that worked like a charm. Parenting is not for the faint of heart. It is an adventure of a lifetime filled with challenges and hurdles without instructions on how to do things right, but it brings a sense of genuine happiness and fulfillment at the end of the day.
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Parents to young adults should remember, less is more

It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Condition Of Your House Does Not Determine Your Worth As A Parent

Who knew that the way you cleaned your home, as a parent, was up for debate? I for one didn’t realize that when I became a mother, so many people had an opinion regarding how your home should look. I have to say that I was lucky that while I was raising my first son, that Pinterest wasn’t a thing. Let alone Instagram. I had enough struggles on my shoulders that I couldn’t imagine what it would have felt like being told my house (or my parenting for that matter) wasn’t worthy because of how it looked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy