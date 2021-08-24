Durham Night Market at American Tobacco This Thursday
Join American Tobacco under the Water Tower this Thursday, August 26, 2021, for the first Durham Night Market from 5:00-9:00pm. The night market showcases Durham’s creativity outside at American Tobacco Campus in downtown #Durham. Bring the pups and the kiddos for this family-friendly event. Sip on wine or local beer while you shop over 50 vendors and grab a bite to eat from American Tobacco restaurants and food trucks.www.capitolbroadcasting.com
Comments / 1