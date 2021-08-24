Cancel
Durham, NC

Durham Night Market at American Tobacco This Thursday

capitolbroadcasting.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin American Tobacco under the Water Tower this Thursday, August 26, 2021, for the first Durham Night Market from 5:00-9:00pm. The night market showcases Durham’s creativity outside at American Tobacco Campus in downtown #Durham. Bring the pups and the kiddos for this family-friendly event. Sip on wine or local beer while you shop over 50 vendors and grab a bite to eat from American Tobacco restaurants and food trucks.

