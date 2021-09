LAFAYETE, La. — Many weather experts predict a destructive hurricane season this year and the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help. “There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross of Louisiana “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”