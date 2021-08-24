Cancel
Ivermectin Drugs Market: Rise in prevalence of parasitic infections to drive the market

 9 days ago

Ivermectin drugs belong to the anthelmintic drug class. These are widely used in the treatment of parasitic roundworm infections. The drugs are used to kill parasites, and thereby improve the quality of life of patients. Ivermectin is also recommended for the treatment of river blindness (onchocerciasis) and diarrhea (strongyloidiasis). It paralyzes and kills the offspring, thereby slowing down the rate of adult worm reproduction, which results in minimal presence of worms in skin, blood, and eyes. Other parasitic infections treated with ivermectin are scabies, trichuriasis, lymphatic filariasis, and ascariasis. Ivermectin drugs are used for both human and veterinary use.

